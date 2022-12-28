A long series of warnings and requests for intervention. In recent weeks Ca’ Sugana has written several times to the company that manages i paid parking in the historic centre requesting immediate action for the arrangement of the many numbers of the now illegible stalls. The answers? In some cases there have been, but not enough.

The parking situation

In Largo de Gasperi, to find out where your parking stall is, you need to walk two or three of them. In via D’Annunzio, at the beginning, the figures are not there at all. In various places in the garden city they are worn to the point that it is necessary to gamble a little to pay for them. Also along the walls the numbering of several stalls is worn out, and so in the internal streets of the city.

Few targeted interventions to date from Apcoaand perhaps also because the company that manages the paid stalls in the city has been on extension for two years and more, and is now perhaps in the continuation of its work by virtue of a tender notice in which he participated, but which sees other fierce competitors present and five months to decree the winner.

What’s the point of spending now if Apcoa could no longer manage tomorrow? And even if he were to win the contract: what’s the point of spending now given that one day the new manager’s contract provides for the complete overhaul of the signage, numbering, all columns and sensors? Hence a stalemate which, however, the Municipality is noting in its registers.



Federico De Wolanski

The damage hypothesis

No one says it officially, but the Municipality makes it known that the requests for intervention and the interventions carried out are being evaluated (with relative times) to evaluate whether tomorrow, during the formal conclusion of the contract and the general report, “a fine could be assessed” to be translated into a deduction on the deposit of the concession contract stipulated six years ago.

Certainly it would be lawyers’ business, but given the situation in Ca’ Sugana it is not considered a far-fetched hypothesis also because there are those who have not paid for months, having no way of knowing what number the parking lot they occupy has (see via D’Annunzio) .

The controversies of the fined

For a large number of sanctions missed due to the motorist’s impossibility to pay due to missing numbers, there are others detached for unpaid parking even if the numbers were illegible.

And here a strong protest from the sanctioned motorists who asked for the cancellation of the sanctions from the local police, but they were told spades. «I parked in via D’Annunzio, the numbers were illegible, I was notified of a lot anyway. I protested» says a user, «but they forced me to pay. It’s unfair”.

Ditto a resident of the area, without a season ticket: «I parked, the number wasn’t there, I didn’t pay. They fined me. I’d like to understand on the basis of what principle I have to walk to understand what number my stall has, and then pay; and not the manager or the Municipality to have to ensure that the stall is numbered and legible before being able to ask for payment ».

There are those who also call into question court pronouncements would blame the municipality. The issue is that appealing costs more than the scant 30 euros of fine, and many pay even if, on closer inspection, they could oppose it.