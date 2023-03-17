Chicken, Tunceli-Pülümür highway occurred in Marçik locality. According to the information obtained, special plate 08 AZ 008 caras a result of the driver losing control of the steering wheel. stockade rolled over.

Upon the notification of the citizens, 112 and firefighters were dispatched to the region. Teams, 3 people in the vehicle, the first the intervention After making it at the scene, he was taken to Tunceli State Hospital by ambulances.

While it is learned that the general health of the injured is good, examination started.

