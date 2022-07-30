CDT file card title:[Car rollover scene]Sudden death after staying up late and working overtime? Use the diet to alleviate the harm to get quickly!

Recently, the news that Huihui (pseudonym), a 22-year-old girl in Hangzhou, stayed up late for four or five days in a row and worked overtime to enter the ICU and finally passed away, which has attracted the attention of netizens. Relevant media reported that Huihui’s body had been sent back to her hometown in Jiangxi for cremation. The cause of her death may be related to “sudden death caused by myocarditis” caused by long-term overtime.

Circular issued by the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Binjiang District, Hangzhou City

Weibo by Huihui’s father

The topic of “#22-year-old girl suddenly died after working overtime overnight” on Weibo has reached more than 20 million views, and many netizens expressed sympathy for Huihui’s experience and angry condemnation of the deformed overtime culture under this topic.

However, CCTV’s official video account @中video is teaching netizens “how to alleviate the harm of staying up late through diet” when the topic is hot, and calmly shares some knowledge of diet therapy, seemingly forgetting that this is a tragedy caused by being forced to work overtime In the incident, many netizens expressed strong protests against this inappropriate content connection, criticizing it as a “joke of hell” and “blood-eating steamed buns”.

At present, @中video has deleted this controversial Weibo.

The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times: