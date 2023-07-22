Car rolls down slope in Saxon Switzerland with 86-year-old passenger

A car with an 86-year-old passenger started moving in Bad Gottleuba-Berggiesshübel in the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains district and rolled down a slope. The 84-year-old driver was about to park his car in a parking lot on Thursday afternoon, police said on Friday. When he got out of the car, it started rolling with the woman in the passenger seat. The man tried to stop the car – to no avail. It rolled about 100 meters towards a dense forest and overturned in the process.

At first, helpers could not find the car. Therefore, the summoned police initiated a search. Officials found the car lying on its roof at the edge of the forest. The passenger was able to get out of the car unharmed. The material damage caused was estimated at 8,000 euros. It is now necessary to determine why the car started to roll.

