Car summit: Nehammer insists on technology openness

According to Nehammer, the car summit initiated by Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) should be about how to secure the research, innovation and production location and which technologies can be used to further develop mobility. “In Austria, more than 300,000 jobs depend directly and indirectly on the auto industry,” said Nehammer before the start of the meeting in the Federal Chancellery.

The added value of the automotive industry in Austria amounts to 27 billion euros, said the Chancellor. Austria is one of the leading countries in registering patents in this area.

“Don’t exclude any technology”

Nehammer had recently been very committed to the topic of e-fuels and received a lot of criticism for it. According to many experts, the use of synthetic fuels is not energy efficient compared to electric cars. “Today’s event in particular is intended to show that we deal intensively with science,” said Nehammer. You shouldn’t rule out any technology now because you have to think in longer terms. Much more could be possible in ten years, for example the efficiency of the use of e-fuels could become much better. Nehammer also referred to electric cars, whose range has gotten much better over the years.

It is about “keeping the Austrian market so interesting for innovation, research and production that large industrial companies invest with us”. Austria not only has an important supplier industry, but also already has a high level of expertise in the production of e-fuels.

A lot of criticism was voiced even before the meeting, which was attended by representatives from science and industry. Nehammer visited the BMW plant in Steyr on Tuesday, where production for electric motors is currently being set up. However, in view of the large number of jobs in the industry, the Federal Chancellor spoke out against a final end to combustion engines.

Activists announce protests

Criticism of the summit was expressed in the run-up to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, SPÖ environmental spokeswoman Julia Herr, NEOS spokesman for economics Gerald Loacker, Upper Austria Environmental Councilor Stefan Kaineder (Greens), the Green Economy and the environmental protection organizations Global 2000 and Greenpeace.

The activists of the “Last Generation” and Fridays For Future Austria announced actions on the occasion of the car summit. An activist tried to spray fake oil on the Federal Chancellery but was quickly arrested:

This tweet is disabled

Please activate the category Social-Media and Data processing in third countries in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

WU environmental economist Sigrid Stagl and Günther Lichtblau from the Federal Environment Agency expressed skepticism about e-fuels on ORF television. The Scientists for Future, in turn, referred to the “catastrophic energy balance” of e-fuels. However, support came from the Federation of Industrialists (IV) and the Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ).

These experts are present at the car summit

The following experts and business representatives have been invited to the meeting with Nehammer: Stefan Schleicher (JKU Linz), Georg Brasseur (TU Graz), Wilfried Sihn (TU Vienna), Bernhard lower (TU Vienna), Robert Schlögl (Humboldt Foundation), Werner Kepplinger (Uni Leoben), Berthold Kren (Lafarge), Martijn van Koten (OMV), Klaus von Moltke (BMW Steyr), Dieter Althaus (Magna AG), Frank Obrist (Obrist Group) and Alexander Klacska (WKÖ).

Bernhard Wiesingerhead of the ÖAMTC interest group, as a participant in the car summit, welcomed the initiative of the top government “The commitment to openness to technology is an important signal, because on the one hand e-mobility is undisputedly an important building block of this future. On the other hand: we won’t be able to do it with e-cars alone manage to achieve the climate targets in traffic, because we would need 2.5 million e-cars on Austria’s roads by 2030 – and there are currently no indications that such numbers can be achieved.”

Also the chairman of the Renewable Fuels Platform, Johannes Schmuckenschlager, welcomed Nehammer’s action – and there was also encouragement from the Federation of Industrialists (IV) and the Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ). The Austrian car importers said: “An open-technology research and development is important in order to ensure innovations and strengthen the location.”

Decided to stop combustion engines

From 2035, new cars that run on petrol or diesel will no longer be allowed to be sold in the EU. At the end of March, the EU countries finally decided to largely end new cars with combustion engines after Germany had blocked the decision for weeks. According to the compromise reached, new cars with combustion engines can still be registered in the EU after 2035 if they are fueled with e-fuels.

What are e-fuels?

E-fuels are fuels that are not made from fossil oil but from electricity. The “E” in e-fuels stands for electric, and fuel is the English word for fuel. E-fuels are therefore electric fuels. However, a lot of electricity is required to produce e-fuels: 16 to 27 kilowatt hours of electricity are needed for one liter of e-fuel. It only makes sense to use it where there are no alternatives. The majority of e-fuels will be needed “for aviation and shipping”, this will be “an insane challenge”, said AVL list manager Jürgen Rechberger in the specialist magazine “Auto & Wirtschaft”. Rechberger is responsible for the e-fuel plant in Graz at AVL List. “In Europe, the absolute focus must remain on promoting battery-electric passenger cars,” says Rechberger.

This video is disabled Please activate the categories Performance Cookies and Functional Cookies in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings <br /> Nehammer in Steyr: “There must be no ban on thinking” Before the car summit on Wednesday, Chancellor and ÖVP boss Karl Nehammer visited the BMW engine plant in Steyr on Tuesday. An e-drive production facility is currently being built there. OÖNTV was there.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper