An 80-year-old woman was rescued shortly after 9.30 on Sunday 8 January in Tarvisio by 118 nurses due to injuries sustained after an accident in via Vittorio Veneto.

For causes under investigation by the police, the woman was hit by a driverless car, which moved from the point where it was parked, along a sloping stretch.

After the call to Nue112, the nurses of the Sores plant in Palmanova sent the crew of an ambulance from Tarvisio and the ambulance to the scene.

The woman was rescued and flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. She suffered several injuries, some serious, but, according to what has been learned, her life would not be in danger.

Firefighters also attended the scene to make it safe.