The Carabinieri Labor Inspectorate Unit of Udine, with the collaboration of the soldiers of the CC Companies of Udine and Palmanova, as part of the activities aimed at preventing and suppressing the phenomena of exploitation of labor and undeclared work and verifying compliance with the legislation on protection of the health and safety of workers in the workplace, has carried out checks in the agricultural sector, trade and mechanical workshops.

The inspection activity, of an ordinary and technical nature, was aimed at verifying the regular employment of workers and compliance with the rules on safety, health and hygiene in the workplace.

The outcome of the checks carried out throughout the provincial territory made it possible to identify non-compliances regarding safety in the workplace such as the omitted training of workers, the omitted periodic examination of suitability for work, the non-appointment of the competent doctor, the lack of risk assessment document, omitted maintenance of fire-fighting equipment, omitted provision of first aid equipment and the presence of undeclared labor 1 company operating in the mechanical workshop sector, an agricultural company and a company in the trade sector were checked identified as a result of sequential info-operational activities to the analysis of data from the territorial weapon, from the CC Nuclei of the Labor Inspectorate and from the examination of databases.

14 workers were checked. The activities of a farm have been suspended both for serious violations on safety and for illegal work and of a commercial operation due to the presence of undeclared workers. Overall, sanctions of approximately € 70,000 were imposed.