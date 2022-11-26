Carabinieri and allied school for road safety. Starting with World Road Victims Day, which occurs on November 20 each year, i Carabinieri of Cortina d’Ampezzo together withall-inclusive institute Valboite have launched the educational project “On the good road”.

More than 250 pupils involved

It is a program that aims to create in students a greater awareness of the negative effects, sometimes irreparable, deriving from driving distraction of a car or fromuse of alcohol or drugs. The cycle of meetings, spread over four days, saw the participation of over 250 students from the institutes of Cortina d’Ampezzo and San Vito di Cadore. The students, accompanied by their teachers, listened with great attention to the words of the carabinieri who deal with the issue of road safety on a daily basis.

Captain Alessandro Bui, commander of the Carabinieri company of Cortina d’Ampezzo

“The goal of this project,” said the Captain Alessandro Bui, commander of the Carabinieri company of Cortina“is to build in young road users a growing critical awareness that helps them to respect the rules of conduct, contained in the Highway Code, but above all to understand their real value and make the right choices for their own and others’ safety ».

Synergy between Weapon and school

The initiative, born from the synergy between the Carabinieri of Cortina and the school management with Professor Lamon and Professor Pompanin, has found theenthusiasm from all teachers and parentsin the knowledge that only through the disclosure of information on road safety accidents that too often occur on our roads can be prevented.

The one carried out at the all-inclusive Valboite institute is an initiative that forms part of the broader legality education project that every year involves the carabinieri and all the schools of the province, to discuss topical issues and start an educational dialogue between young people and institutions.