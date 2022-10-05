Home News Carabinieri on foot for the safety of the center of Treviso
As part of territorial control and prevention, the Treviso Carabinieri station has launched periodic foot patrols in the city center. “This” proximity “service is developed between the streets with the greatest influx of the historic center – they say from the provincial command of the Arma -, as on the occasion of the weekly market”. Not only baby gangs, but also mugging, theft and vandalism, we want to prevent various types of crimes. The activity will also be used to collect reports from traders and residents. “In addition to setting itself the objective of guaranteeing a deterrent function and, if necessary, of promptly intercepting any type of crime – they add from the weapon – it also constitutes an opportunity to meet with exhibitors and patrons”.

