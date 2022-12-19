Home News Carabinieri, presented the first calendar in Friulian
News

Carabinieri, presented the first calendar in Friulian

by admin
Carabinieri, presented the first calendar in Friulian

For the first time the calendar for the new year of the Carabinieri, the number 90 since the first issue, in 1928, is also in the Friulian language, and this edition for 2023 joins the other 9 languages ​​in which it is published: Italian, English, French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic and Sardinian. The initiative was born from the collaboration between the “Friuli Venezia Giulia” Carabinieri Legion Command, the Fvg Region and the regional agency for the Friulian language (Arlef). It was presented – in Udine – by General Francesco Atzeni, commander of the Fvg Carabinieri Legion (Petrussi video productions).

02:24

See also  Shanghai On April 1, 2022, 260 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, 6051 new local asymptomatic infections, 2 new imported new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, no new overseas imported asymptomatic infections, cured and discharged 39 Example__Shanghai Municipal Health Commission

You may also like

World champions: the fans welcome the Imoco panthers...

Arson in the Cpr of Brindisi, a migrant...

From tomorrow, a new wave of cold air...

Guangzhou is expected to reach the peak of...

Elderly injured in Casera Erte: rescue by helicopter

Expert Interpretation: How to distinguish between “Fuyang” and...

The center-right decides the candidate in Lazio, Francesco...

Mao Weiming presided over the provincial government executive...

Festive lights in Bolzano – Paolo Morando

Beijing strictly prohibits medical institutions from refusing transportation,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy