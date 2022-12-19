For the first time the calendar for the new year of the Carabinieri, the number 90 since the first issue, in 1928, is also in the Friulian language, and this edition for 2023 joins the other 9 languages ​​in which it is published: Italian, English, French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic and Sardinian. The initiative was born from the collaboration between the “Friuli Venezia Giulia” Carabinieri Legion Command, the Fvg Region and the regional agency for the Friulian language (Arlef). It was presented – in Udine – by General Francesco Atzeni, commander of the Fvg Carabinieri Legion (Petrussi video productions).

02:24