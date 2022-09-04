Colonel Rastelli in the Legion. He also away Stabile, Tovazzi and Biasone. Pigozzo and Costantini arrive (Heritage protection)

BELLUNO. From the fire in Taibon Agordino to the Vaia disaster, up to the Covid pandemic and the Cortina Ski World Championships in 2021. But the provincial commander of the carabinieri, Francesco Rastelli, has few doubts: «Belluno is a safe province. More than anything else, the problem is to respond to people’s perception of safety ».

Departing for the regional headquarters in Padua, Rastelli will leave his office tomorrow to Colonel Enrico Pigozzo, former commander until 2019 of the operations department of Bolzano and now coming from the General Command of Rome.

With Rastelli, who will hold the position of head of the Legion’s personnel office, the leaders of the provincial command and also of the Compagnia di Cortina will change.

Lieutenant Colonel Renzo Tovazzi, head of the command office in Belluno, will move to Bolzano to head the Oaio office section; in Padua also Lieutenant Colonel Marco Stabile, current commander of the investigative department of Belluno: in the regional command, Stabile will direct the logistics office. Finally, a return to Tuscany for Major Stefano Biasone, current commander of the Company of Cortina: destination Livorno, as commander of a Company in the Department of the Second Mobile Brigade of the Carabinieri, a parachute unit. In Cortina the new entry is Captain Alessandro Bui, current commander of the investigative unit of Vibo Valentia, in Calabria.

The novelty of the changing of the guard is that the operational department will return to the Giarnieri barracks in viale Europa, which will include the current investigative and informative nucleus: in charge will be Christian Costantini, today known commander in Venice of the Carabinieri Cultural Heritage Protection Unit.

These are not random “arrivals”: Belluno will be a quiet province, but the next few years will be decisive for the infrastructural works of the Winter Olympics in Cortina re for the 2026 Games themselves: four years in which the massive investment of million euros.

Not surprisingly, Rastelli recalls the preparatory ground: to the four events mentioned, we add the “coordination of the information / investigative activity with particular attention to the prevention of infiltration by organized crime in the public and private economy” he explains “by involving the staff of the provincial command to monitor the construction sites connected to the past Cortina Ski World Championships and the upcoming Olympics ». The flagship on the subject is the result of the investigative nucleus in the fight against the illicit trafficking of waste, with the Plastic connection investigation which dismantled a criminal organization.

For the 2026 event “I hope the works will be finished” ironically Rastelli. “We leave behind an operational safety model inherited from the 2021 World Cup and which can be strengthened for 2026: a structure that has proved successful” in various respects. The eye is clearly focused on the infiltration of organized crime attracted by the funds allocated for the works in the province.