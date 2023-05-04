Caracas reports 6 coronavirus infections

Venezuela registered 15 new cases of coronavirus, all of community transmission, reported the Minister of Communication, Freddy Ñáñez.

According to the balance offered on Twitter, these cases are located in: Caracas 6, Aragua 3, Trujillo 3, Zulia 3.

Caracas presents the infections in 3 of its 22 parishes: El Recreo 3, Sucre 2, San Pedro 1.

With the new data, the country reaches 552,685 confirmed cases, 297 active cases and 546,532 people recovered, which represents 99% of the infections.

According to the official, to date there are 232 patients who are asymptomatic, 32 with mild acute respiratory failure, 21 with moderate acute respiratory failure and 12 in the intensive care unit.

“No deaths are reported in our country, we maintain the figure of 5,856 in the national territory,” Ñáñez concluded the balance.

