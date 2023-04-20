Caracas traveled in the time capsule brought by Hombres G – EntornoInteligente

“How are you, Caracas? After so long without coming, We hope you’re ready to have a great time!”. David Summers, since he went on stage, he knew that he had to address the public in the simplest way so that his energy was transmitted as it should be. 3 songs were enough and she did it effortlessly. Between screams that bordered on hoarseness, inexhaustible jumps and declarations of love that did not measure age or sex, men gat 9:00 pm on Tuesday, April 18, he reunited with his Venezuelan audience after more than 10 years of absence in a single concert that promised, since its announcement, a momentous journey through the songs that forged them as one of the most important pop bands in Spanish.

The time has come for generation X

to them and to baby boomersbut also to a large group of millenials. Among so many concerts that have been held in the country, where generation Z or glass has been the protagonist, it was the turn of those who, at the time, were responsible for filling polyhedrons, theaters and even entire airports. At last, they were able to reconnect with the band that marked a golden age not only in the industry.

«For me, Hombres G are not The Beatles, far from it. The latter are in another league, even if they are compared for the effect they had on people. But the G-MEN have been, are and will be a very powerful emotional reference that goes beyond any musical consideration»highlighted Luis Hernández, a 42-year-old from Caracas who grew up with their music and it is the first time he has seen them live.

For Maximo Garcia, it goes further. As a father, he was accompanied by his 4 children (the youngest is 7 and the oldest is 18), who are just as fans of the group and connect with the emotionality of each of their lyrics, above all, because they are making their way in the artistic world.

“Since we can remember, my dad has taught us the value behind the G Men. There is no subject that we do not know,” said the oldest of the brothers. «We are here because we share the same love that dad for the band, but also because we appreciate good music».

Something palpable was the emotion of the collective, in addition to the expectation because, for the most part, and despite the fact that the CCCT Terrace was not bursting, the public agreed that the group is one of the few in force capable of transmitting so much energy and “so many more things» from the stage.

“40 years and we are still starting”

9:02 p.m. The big screens come on. The gray noise suddenly melted to give way to a compendium of images that told, from day one of their career, the story of the G-MEN or G Men (name that David Summers gave the group after being inspired by a movie about undercover government agents). This summary showed many years in less than 5 minutes, highlighting concerts, television studio appearances, interviews and more.

David began to sing, acapella, “Venezia”, ​​one of the band’s greatest hits, and then, with a very short “Thank you very much, we are happy to be here on our 40th anniversary”, give way to the second and third song of the night: “Indiana » and «Lawrence of Arabia».

Now yes. “How are you, Caracas?” she shouted effervescently. «We had many years without coming. Today we travel the world doing what we like. It is a pleasure to come to Venezuela, where we have always had a wonderful audience. We have them in our hearts and we will go through our history through our songs… In short, we are going to have a fucking good time!” he said. And without saying a word, the group began to sing “Alone again.”

The voice of Summers, the same as 40 years ago, was heard among the fans. Molina’s drums, Gutiérrez and Mezquita’s guitars and the singer’s bass, were no less than impeccable.

“Crocodile Girls”, so far the most popular, would end the first set of songs.

