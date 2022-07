Carcasses of sharks and rays abandoned on the seabed of Elba where diving centers dive. “It is a ‘warning’ from certain fishermen, this is not the case” thunders Legambiente of the Tuscan Archipelago, which releases a series of images in this regard.





“Since June, the diving centers in Elba have been reporting the discovery of dead sharks and rays on the bottom of the diving spots in the Marciana Marina area.