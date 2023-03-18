Cancer has ranked first among the top ten causes of death in China for 40 consecutive years. It can be called a health killer for Chinese people. More and more people often use related insurance policies such as cancer insurance, critical illness insurance, and major injury insurance to construct medical care when planning the financial risk transfer of cancer. However, “Whether the insurance will pay for cancer in situ?” is the confusion in many people’s minds. Life insurance companies pointed out that whether the insurance will pay for carcinoma in situ depends on the terms of the policy. Therefore, it is recommended that policyholders read and understand carefully before applying for the insurance to check their own rights.

The so-called carcinoma in situ (Carcinoma in situ) refers to a tumor that has been found to have the characteristics of a malignant tumor but has not yet invaded other tissues. Regarding whether there is a claim for carcinoma in situ in the insurance, the life insurance company said that the policyholder must first confirm which insurance product he is insured for.

The industry explained that cancer insurance, critical illness insurance, and major injury insurance all cover the coverage of cancer, but the coverage of cancer in the policy clauses is different. Judging from the commercially available cancer insurance, the scope of protection is usually relatively wide. In addition to mild and severe cancer, it also provides protection for early-stage cancer, and carcinoma in situ is a type of early-stage cancer.

Furthermore, looking at the critical illness insurances sold on the market, they can be divided into Type A and Type B. Type A only covers cancer (severe), while Type B includes cancer (mild) and cancer (severe). In other words, if people suffer from carcinoma in situ, it is not included in the scope of cancer (mild) and cancer (severe).

Also check the policy clauses of the major injury and disease insurance. The scope of coverage is based on the major injury and disease items of the national health insurance. Except for 8 major exclusions, mainly congenital diseases and occupational diseases, the coverage covers a total of 22 major items and more than 300 types. disease program.

However, it should be noted that the cancers for which the national health insurance provides major injury certificates are mainly cancers that require active or long-term treatment. In practice, as long as early treatment is performed for carcinoma in situ, the cure rate is relatively high and long-term treatment is not required. Not included in the scope of major injuries.

To sum up, cancer insurance, critical illness insurance, and major injury insurance related to cancer protection, although the insurance policy clauses all have coverage for cancer, but the scope of coverage is different. It is recommended that the public choose according to their own needs and budget, Choose the right insurance product to make the protection more perfect.

The post Carcinoma in situ is not compensated, first look at the policy terms appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

