Card” – the majority of skilled workers will stay in Germany for the long term

Most blue card holders are from India. (Daniel Karmann / dpa)

According to the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, 83 percent of the cardholders who received this residence permit for academics between 2012 and 2017 were still in Germany after five years. Most of these people come from India. The EU Blue Card enables faster permanent settlement permits and easier family reunification. Applicants must present a recognized university certificate and a job offer with a gross annual salary of at least 58,400 euros.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 21, 2023.

