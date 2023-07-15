Cardano Drops 11% By Investing.com

Cardano drops 11%

Investing.com – Digital currency Cardano was trading $0.3255 as of 02:11 (00:11 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 11.48% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since December 16, 2022.

The crash reduces the market cap of Cardano to $11.5003B, which is 0.95% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, the market cap of Cardano was $94.8001B.

Cardano had ranged between $0.3249 and $0.3278 over the previous 24 hours.

Over the last seven days, the Cardano remained on the rise in its value, with a slight gain. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Cardano was at the time of writing $853.4398M, which is 1.51% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has ranged from $0.2787 to $0.3779 over the past seven days.

At the current price, the value of Cardano is still down 89.50% from its all-time high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin traded at $30,284.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.70% on the day.

Ethereum traded at $1,933.34 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.56%.

The market capitalization of the digital currency Bitcoin was $589.2969B, corresponding to 48.49% of the total cryptocurrencies, while the total market capitalization of the Ethereum cryptocurrency reached $233.0548B, corresponding to 19.18% of the value of all digital currencies .

