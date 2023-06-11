Home » Cardano Rallying and Up 12% From Investing.com
Investing.com – Cardano was trading $0.2663 as of 08:28 (06:28 GMT) on the Investing.com Index as of Sunday, up 11.74% for the day. This is the largest single-day percentage increase since November 10, 2022.

The jump pushes the market cap of Cardano up to $9.3035B, thus reaching 0.88% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its high, the Cardano market had peaked at $94.8001B.

In the previous 24 hours, the Cardano cryptocurrency traded in a range between $0.2603 and $0.2754.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen falling with a loss of 29.76%. The volume of Cardano traded in the last 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $856.1999M, representing 2.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $0.2225 to $0.3791 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the price of Cardano is still down 91.41% from its all-time high of $3.10 hit on September 2, 2021.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin trades at $25,795.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.02%.

Ethereum traded at $1,758.03 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.44%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency was $500.9865B, representing 47.58% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the Ethereum crypto reached $211.5277B and 20.09% of the total.

