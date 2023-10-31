Cardiac complications claimed the life of journalist JJ Daza

At 54 years old, journalist Jaime José Daza lost the fight against cardiac complications that led him to open heart surgery that, although he survived in the operating room, was unsuccessful in his recovery.

JJ Daza as the journalism guild knew him as well as the citizens and the vast audience that he gained since his beginnings in 1998, when he arrived in Valledupar, graduated from the Autonomous University of the Caribbean where he obtained the title of social communicator. He was married and had two children, who today mourn his unexpected departure.

His first job was at the Diario El Pilón, where he covered judicial sources, always in search of the truth and eager to continue learning every day.

Over the years he held public positions as a journalist in the municipal administration, until he entered radio specifically at the Maravilla Estéreo station, where he was one of the main journalists on the morning news program along with Darwin Bandera and Carlos Quintero.

There he put several political officials under control and helped the communities solve their problems. He had wide credibility among the audience, who now will not hear him on the news of his own station that he founded Radio Valledupar.

For now, his body is being laid to rest at the Coipaz funeral home in Valledupar.

