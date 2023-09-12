Cardinal Ambongo urges the faithful to fraternal correction tinged with love and patience

Fraternal correction tinged with love and patience, along with respect for human dignity towards those close to you. This was the quintessence of the homily of His Eminence, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo during his homily on Sunday September 10 at the parish of Saint François de Sales in Kintambo. This, on the occasion of the 85th candle of this light building commensurate with the work carried out by the “85 Years” Committee.

Saint Francis de Sales put on his most beautiful robe and as was to be expected the church refused people: young people from different training and service groups, Catholic mothers, Christian families, Holy face of Jesus, members of 16 Ecclesial Living Basic Communities (CEVB) etc… and uncommitted young people were there.

No one wanted to miss this life-size event which only happens once every five years with the performance at the height of the parish choir under the watchful eye of Bedel Boyele and Jérôme Mwati, respectively Parish Delegate of the Liturgy (DPL ) and president of sacred music.

» Let us not tire of fraternal correction. I appeal to everyone’s conscience. Challenge them one on one, then with two or three people and also within the community. Don’t humiliate them. Carry out this process with patience and love, with respect for human dignity. There is no question of crossing one’s arms under the pretext of the private life of a loved one or otherwise. The duty of fraternal correction, of the lives of others, is my business. Both in our biological families, at church, in the professional environment, the political fold. Do not remain insensitive to the unworthy or even scandalous behavior of our circle. Because on the last day, certainly, the person concerned will give an account but the Lord will also ask us the question. What did you do with the other one?“, insisted the Congolese prelate.

THE MEASURE OF LOVE IS LOVE WITHOUT MEASURE

« The demands of love, charity, are the mother of all virtues. No limits, you can’t offend someone in the name of charity. The perfect fulfillment of the law is love. I invite you faithful of Saint Francis de Sales to love one another, to support one another without calculation or measure. The measure of love is love without measure“continued the Metropolitan Archbishop of Kinshasa.

THE GROUND PLAN, A REALITY AND NOT A MYTH

The president of the 85-year-old Committee, Justin Muntumosi, welcomed the 4th Congolese cardinal as well as his entourage and seized the opportunity to comb through the various works carried out at the parish level.

« This involves repair work, reinforcement and modernization of lighting, tiling in the church space and the sides, development and drainage of rainwater, lawns. And also, the land conflict linked to the Kasusula land. Make good use of the achievements of the 85th anniversary. As for the ground plan for the presbytery, it does indeed exist and it remains to be quantified shortly“, he stressed.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, received a legion of gifts from groups and movements as well as the Kisadila family (dapper nine chairs and crosses) and a special quest for diakonia.

Several honorary priests of Saint Francis de Sales were there: Espérance Boyndombe, François Madinda, Aura Mambu, Blanchard Mingiendi known as “Emperor” as well as abbots Albert MBole, Grace Mbomi, Bernard Mimbayi, Jean-Louis Ngimba; the religious, Louis-Yves Bola, Ben Ngudie, Regis Ngudie, Aldo Nyembo and Valentin Makaya to name just a few.

Political figures such as the former mayor of Kintambo, Didier Tenghe Te Litho, the star politician, Thierry Gafundu, the national deputy, Paul Balenza and others participated in this Eucharistic celebration.

Nesta Batomene and Joel Kunga