Always active on Twitter, the cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi has decided to intensify its presence on the social network just as the arrival of Elon Musk makes many users flee. «I have decided to change my approach now that I have retired as prefect of the culture ministry. I ask questions, I want to talk. When I wrote about X Factor there were many reactions, even negative ones, but it is an incentive to ensure that everyone has their say on cultural subjects ».

Lei