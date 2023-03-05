news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VATICAN CITY, MARCH 04 – “Lucio Dalla knew how to fill the lives of those who had few with dreams. After all, I was also a young man, that friend to whom he wrote ‘to distract himself a bit’. it worried me so much that we lived ‘with sandbags at the window’ and that ‘we rarely went out in the evening (including when it’s a holiday).’ We have physically experienced it with the pandemic and sometimes we risk staying at home and not knowing how to do more party even now”. Thus the cardinal of Bologna and president of the CEI, Matteo Zuppi, recalls Lucio Dalla.



Again quoting the singer-songwriter’s verses, the archbishop wrote in the Osservatore Romano: “Dear friend, I am writing to you, and I thank God because on 4 March ‘a gift of love’ made the world more full of stars and helped us to see them. Thank you, dear friend, because you said that God is a presence more than a search and you felt it in the things of life, in work, in human beings, in the fact that there is the sun in the morning and the moon at night. that you tried, sometimes not coherently like me, to live as a Christian. And you tried to interpret the aspect of God more linked to men, therefore, by force of things, linked to Him”. “Dear friend, the world around sandbags has begun to place new ones and sometimes wants to build walls and dig trenches to bury love. Dear friend, that you have lived ‘in a secular way without forgetting that you are a believer’ and that you said that ‘under every form of art there is God and art itself is a divine gift that unites people and makes them vibrate’ I am writing to thank you now that I am old but I keep looking for the year and the a man who will come, to continue hoping, because he makes us happy in this moment, that is, forever.



