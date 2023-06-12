Home » “Care chaos”: Union calls for affordable holiday care
More than a quarter of parents do not know how to “ensure continuous care for their children in the summer,” said ÖGB Vice President and Women’s Chair Korinna Schumann in a broadcast on Monday. The federal government is simply watching again “how parents get lost in this care chaos”. Those responsible would act “as if this were an individual problem, but we have to take on this task together as a society”.

In addition, people are suffering from massive inflation and, above all, many single parents no longer know how to afford life. “For many, 500 euros for a week at summer camp are simply not affordable and expensive holiday care is therefore not even worth considering,” says Schumann.

Parents would have to juggle their vacation and “save themselves over the summer.” Schumann therefore calls for a “legal entitlement to at least three weeks’ vacation during the summer holidays for parents with school-age children” and a sixth week’s vacation for everyone.

