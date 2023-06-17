CARE FOR CHILDREN IN COLD SEASON « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Health, taken from the web) With the arrival of low temperatures, more diseases can also occur, especially those that affect the respiratory system. In children, some of the most common complications are bronchiolitis, bronchitis, and bronchial asthma, as well as the common cold and sore throat infection. To prevent this and other diseases, in addition to the care that we present to you below, we recommend lots of games and love at home, that there is no lack of joy and affection because it is more than proven that good spirits keep the immune system strong!

In the first three cases, care must be taken, as they can cause symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, and increased respiratory rate.

Therefore, it is essential to take extreme precautions and apply care for children in cold weather that helps reduce the risk of getting sick, such as:

coat them properly

As parents, we might think it’s best to overcoat kids and scold them every time they try to take off their jackets, but there’s no need to wrap them up too much in sweaters.

It is enough to dress them with several layers of clothing, the same ones that you as an adult use to avoid the cold. The key is to avoid a lack of clothing, especially when they are outdoors, but also the excess so as not to encourage the child to sweat and store moisture, which is harmful at this time. It is important to cover their nose and mouth with a scarf when they are outside.

Avoid temperature changes

It is important that the child is not exposed to sudden changes in temperature and that, inside the house, we try to maintain a warm temperature. It is not recommended to use heating at home, at least not very strong, it is better to allow the body to use its own regulatory mechanisms to adapt to the cold and there is no sudden change when going out into the street or yard.

Adapt the bedding

In addition to sheltering it correctly, another care for children in cold times is to change their bedding, removing light and cool fabrics to give preference to warmer sheets and blankets.

The recommendation is to place plush blankets and light duvets that warm but are not too heavy. The pajamas should also be made of warm fabrics.

skin hydration

Something that we should not neglect in the cold season is attention to the skin of children, as it is much thinner, more sensitive and delicate than that of adults.

Therefore, it will be essential to apply age-appropriate moisturizer every day, especially on exposed areas such as the hands, face and neck. Lip balms should also be applied to moisturize this area that tends to crack or peel in the cold.

Good nutrition

It is important to include fruits and vegetables in the children’s diet during the cold season, especially those rich in vitamin A and C, such as guava, orange and carrot.

In the same way, it is recommended to give them hot or lukewarm foods and drinks, such as stews, broths and soups, as well as warm milk or a little tea. This will help them stay hydrated and maintain an adequate body temperature.

Handwashing

One of the fundamental cares for children in cold weather is to remind them that they should wash their hands with soap and water several times a day, especially before eating, after going to the bathroom, after coming home from the street or after having been in contact with Other children.

Prevent them from sharing personal things

Respiratory diseases in children can be very contagious, so it is necessary to prevent the little ones at home from sharing personal things with other children or with adults, such as glasses, plates, cutlery, towels and, of course, toys.

Physical activity

One of the best ways to combat the cold is by moving and activating our bodies, so it is ideal that, in this season, children do activities that involve a lot of movement, such as dancing, playing ball or jumping rope.

In this way they will have fun and warm up much easier than if they are not very active.

Zero contacts with sick people

As far as possible, it will be ideal to keep the child away from adults and other children who are sick, because as we mentioned, their immune system is not mature enough and they could easily catch it and become seriously ill.

Ventilation

Finally, when taking care of children in the cold season, good ventilation in the house and especially in the child’s room cannot be missing. This ensures that clean air circulates and dangerous viruses and bacteria do not accumulate. In addition, you should avoid taking the child to closed or crowded places.

Start applying these measures today and guarantee the good health of your children this season.

