The Professorship for English Literature Studies organizes a student excursion on April 28, 2023 for the “Book and Media Career Day” at the Leipzig Book Fair – interested parties can contact us

  • From the reading room to the book and media industry: the “Book and Media Career Day” shows perspectives. Photo: Jacob Mueller

The Professorship of English Literature at Chemnitz University of Technology invites students to an excursion on April 28, 2023 to the “Book and Media Career Day” at the Leipzig Book Fair. “Interested people can find out more about starting a career and about job and career prospects in the book trade and publishing industry. In addition, exciting lectures and panel discussions will take place on this day,” says Prof. Dr. Cecile Sandten, holder of the professorship. You can also get to know experts from the book and media industry in a personal test job interview.

“Particularly in the humanities, many students are often faced with the question of what to do after graduation. Here we would like to help and show perspectives. At the book fair, the direct contact of the students with representatives of different fields of work gives an insight into the varied everyday work, for example in the areas of sales, press work, editing or the management of the publishing house, which goes far beyond the mere pleasure of reading,” says Sandten . “Creating a concept and organizing the program for a new book, the close exchange between marketing and the press, as well as meetings and business trips at home and abroad are now part of the daily work tasks in the book industry. But not only students who focus on literary studies are in demand in this context. The book landscape has changed significantly as a result of digitization and new media, so that an interest in and understanding of different media forms and their effects are important,” adds Sandten. At the same time, students interested in linguistics can find out more about the structure and creation of dictionaries or encyclopedias in Leipzig. In addition to the “Book and Media Career Day”, there are also other exciting lectures on current topics and numerous stands with publishers from all over the world to discover.

The “Career Day Book and Media” takes place at the specialist forum of the Leipzig Book Fair in Hall 5 Stand D700. Reduced admission for a day ticket is 16.50 euros. Tickets can either be booked online or bought by students at the box office at the Leipzig Book Fair. Anyone interested in taking part in the excursion can contact Kati Bartsch by e-mail [email protected] by April 24, 2023. “We would like to talk to the students about career prospects during the train journey from Chemnitz to Leipzig,” says Sandten.

Background: “Book and Media Career Day”

The “Career Day Book and Media” has been held for ten years now, organized by the vocational training department in the stock exchange association, the Leipzig Book Fair and the trade magazine “Börsenblatt” from MVB. For pupils, students and those already working in the industry, this day offers orientation with regard to entry and development opportunities in the book and media industry. Both the classic professions and the new opportunities at the interface of marketing, communication and digitization will be presented.

06.04.2023

