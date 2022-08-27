Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Zhang Haoyang Correspondent/Zhong Xinyan) Recently, the typhoon “Saddle” has superimposed storm surges and astronomical tides. The city’s water conservancy system has always maintained a high degree of vigilance. Actively defend against typhoons.

In the Jiangxin Lianwei Flood Control Material Reserve Center, the staff checked and prepared water conservancy defense materials overnight. This scene has become the norm in the water conservancy system. Beginning on August 22, the Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau held several water conservancy system consultations and judgment meetings in light of the changes in the path of the typhoon, and issued a notice on the deployment of defense work in a timely manner. Pre-defense measures such as hidden danger point investigation. At the same time, strengthen consultation, research and judgment, start water conservancy flood control level IV emergency response, implement 1-hour encrypted rolling forecast, and issue early warning forecast information and defense instructions 20 times in a timely manner; strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty on-duty and leadership-led shift system during the flood season, and water conservancy projects at all levels “Three Responsible Persons” took up their duties; 88 water conservancy emergency rescue teams with a total of 3,336 people were on standby, and 72 assault boats, 239 sets of drainage pumps, 96 generators, 1.2 million woven bags and other defense materials were equipped. flood.

The Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau has effectively implemented the work requirements of “eight inspections again”. The city’s water conservancy departments at all levels dispatched 426 working groups with a total of 1,770 people to the front line to investigate hidden dangers. A total of 553 reservoirs and 213 embankments were inspected, and 14 In the case of flood control safety hazards, a total of 821 outdoor construction workers of water conservancy projects were 100% transferred. At the same time, further strengthen the safety flood control measures of hidden water conservancy projects, pay close attention to the dangerous reservoirs and 50 small reservoirs that are being reinforced, strictly control the water level operation or empty operation, and take pre-discharge measures in time for small reservoirs close to the flood limit water level.

In addition, the Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau has strengthened scientific dispatch. As of August 25, the city’s water conservancy department issued 11 dispatch orders, and 43 large and medium-sized water conservancy projects participated in river flood dispatch, effectively responding to the flood risk caused by typhoon and rain. Through pre-judgment and scheduling in advance, analyzing and judging the rain-holding capacity of large and medium-sized reservoirs one by one, scientifically coordinating the pre-discharge and storage and water conservation in winter and spring, the city’s reservoirs have a total pre-discharge and empty storage capacity of 38 million cubic meters. At present, there are 34 large and medium-sized reservoirs in the city. The reservoirs are all below the flood limit water level, and the water storage capacity accounts for 82.1% of the normal storage capacity, and the general rainfall capacity is more than 300 mm.

At the same time, the Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau further strengthened the joint regulation and control of the Jiangxin Lianwei water system, implemented the river flow pre-arrangement in advance, and scientifically dispatched 45 sluices along the Jiangxin Lianwei line and 3 tide gates at the estuary to protect the eastern urban area from storms. tide and waterlogging effects.

It is worth mentioning that the Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau also coordinated and carried out joint dispatching of the Tanjiang River Basin, and continued to dispatch 19 large and medium-sized reservoirs and 6 river sluices. Effectively reduce the flood control pressure in the downstream Kaiping, Xinhui and other places. Through effective scheduling, there were no disasters such as waterlogging and flooding in the two places.