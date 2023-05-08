Careful! This is how motorcycles are being stolen in Valledupar

Insecurity in the city does not give up. Through some cameras it was learned that a motorcycle was stolen from a house located in the La Esperanza neighborhood of Valledupar.

The two criminals, who were traveling on a motorcycle, took the vehicle that was on the terrace of the house. Men, without fear or modesty, in full daylight and bare-facedthey stole the motorcycle and took it ‘pushed’.

As one of them walked to where the two-wheeled vehicle was located, and took it out of the area of ​​the house, the other was waiting for him right in front to push it with one foot to get the bike rolling.

Given this, the recommendation is to bring the motorcycles into the homes, or put them safe in case you leave them out.