CAREMA. After the vibrant protests of the past few weeks, associations and the municipal administration of Carema have found a meeting point on the redevelopment project of the sports area in via Torino. On the announced demolition of the houses located in the northern part, a compromise has been reached with respect to the need to upgrade the parking spaces. “With the technical office we will develop a variant that provides for the demolition of only one of the two buildings, the one used as a warehouse, while the one that houses the kitchen and toilets will remain – explains the mayor, Flavio Vairos -. In any case, nothing will happen before a year and the area can be used as usual». Vairos then explains how the spaces that will disappear with the demolition can be recovered as volumes from the use of the former Kindergarten: «It was acquired years ago, it was consolidated but nobody uses it; it is our intention to make it available to the community. Some small adjustment works will still be needed, then we will make a call for associations – highlights the mayor -. No association will remain on the street as someone has instead wanted to imply ». «I would say that a good compromise has been reached – comments the president of the Pro loco, Laura Clerin -. The warehouse part is not in bad condition, but if it is useful for enlarging the parking lot, it is welcome. The variation then allows for the space to set up the pavilion and to save the equipped kitchen. The solution for the archive, the meeting room, the collection of uniforms, will be a room in the former Kindergarten». —