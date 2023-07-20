Home » Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan visited HMC
Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan visited HMC

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan visited Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar to attend to the injured of Bara tragedy. The caretaker provincial minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar and government officials were also with him. On this occasion, the Chief Minister visited the policemen who were injured in the Bara Tehsil Compound explosion and met the injured persons individually and inquired about their well-being. The provincial government will not leave the blast victims alone in this difficult time. The chief minister said that the sacrifices of the security forces for the establishment of peace will always be remembered.

