Lahore: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called an emergency meeting today at 12 o’clock in which the public order situation will be reviewed.

According to the details, officials of police, administration, rangers, law enforcement agencies will participate in this meeting presided over by caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi while the public order situation will be reviewed in the meeting.

It should be noted that after the non-bailable arrest warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was issued, a team of Islamabad Police along with a heavy contingent of Lahore Police has been present in Zaman Park for several hours, where PTI workers arrested him. There is resistance from

The police lathi-charged the workers, washed them with water cannons and shelled them, during which some shells fell inside Imran Khan’s house, while the workers also resisted. The Islamabad police team says that they arrested Imran Khan. Will go back after doing.