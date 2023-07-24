Home » Caretaker Minister KP Shahid Khattak resigned from the post
Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker minister for transport Shahid Khattak has resigned from the post. The caretaker minister sent his resignation to the chief minister.

Caretaker Minister Shahid Khattak has resigned from his post before the action of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shahid Khattak said that the resignation has been sent to the Chief Minister, now it is the discretion of the Chief Minister to accept or not.

The caretaker minister said that I have resigned from the ministry due to my personal commitments. Shahid Khattak said that the party is more important than the ministry, he will stand against Parvez Khattak in the general elections.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat also confirmed the resignation.

It should be noted that after participating in public meeting and addressing in Nowshera, Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had issued an order to the caretaker Chief Minister to remove Shahid Khattak from the cabinet.

