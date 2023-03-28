The Caribbean Symphony Orchestra reported through its social networks that on April 4 it will hold a concert at the Eccehomo Cathedral of Valledupar from 6:30 in the afternoon, within the framework of Holy Week.

The Orchestra announced that Hermando Silva, violinist, and Elliot Gil, pianist, will be the soloists invited to this symphonic concert. The choir will be in charge of Schola Cantorum and Barranquilla BA UA.

The musical direction of the concert will be carried out by Marisol Córdoba and César Baldovino. the entrance will be completely free and is called: ‘Bach & Vivaldi, The Glory of the Baroque’.