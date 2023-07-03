Caribbean week at the Milano Latin Festival in Assago – Lombardy

Evenings dedicated to the Dominican Republic and Cuba

(ANSA) – MILAN, 02 JUL – Caribbean week at the Milano Latin Festival in Assago dedicated to music, dance, folklore, food and South American culture.



Throughout the month of the event, the first three evenings of each week are reserved for special parties: on Monday One Two One Two with Radio M2o – new this year -, on Tuesday the usual Ladies Night and on Wednesday Astralys again a new entry of 2023.



Thursday evening is all Dominican to the rhythm of bachata with Joe Veras and merengue with Tono Rosario: two artists from the Dominican Republic who will bring all the warmth of the Caribbean island to the stage of the Ticketmaster Arena, making people dance to the rhythm of their hits. Friday is the turn of the Reggeaton with Austin Agustín Santos, known under the pseudonym Arcángel, an American singer, born in New York to parents originally from the Dominican Republic.



Saturday instead is dedicated to ‘Cuba en la casa’ with the duo Gente de Zona. A concert by the Argentinian Lali, the idol – the organizers underline – of the younger audience is scheduled for Sunday 9 July. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

