Original title: Caring enterprises are obviously responsible for donating materials to fight the “epidemic”

On the 9th, Xishuangbanna Yunbo Aquaculture Development Co., Ltd. demonstrated the responsibility and responsibility of private enterprises with practical actions by donating materials, and contributed to the epidemic prevention and control in Menghai County.

After the outbreak of the epidemic, Xishuangbanna Yunbo Aquaculture Development Co., Ltd. actively organized the production of 200 cans of the Lancang River indigenous fish “Chinooka”, and purchased instant noodles and mineral water while doing a good job in preventing and controlling the epidemic within the company , egg yolk pie and other living materials, with a total of 46,000 yuan, donated to the Menghun Town Government.

“At present, the severe epidemic situation affects the hearts of all employees of the company. As a local private entity enterprise in Menghai County, Yunbo Aquatic Products has the responsibility and obligation to contribute to the prevention and control of the epidemic, and to put our most sincere efforts to prevent and control the epidemic. The respect and the most sincere concern are sent to the hearts of the front-line personnel in epidemic prevention, and they will do their best to fight the ‘epidemic’. At the same time, I hope that more and more enterprises will join in the love action, share social responsibilities, and gather together The strong synergy to overcome the epidemic will help Menghai win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.” Faced with the shortage of epidemic prevention materials, Wang Minqi, general manager of Xishuangbanna Yunbo Aquaculture Development Co., Ltd., timely planned and coordinated emergency materials and staff strength, and delivered the materials to Frontline of epidemic prevention and control. (Liu Yunjun)