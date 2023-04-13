As forecast, heavy snowfall began in Carinthia and East Tyrol on Thursday. Chains are compulsory for all vehicles on the Katschberg, over the Plöckenpass and over the Kreuzbergsattel Antenna Carinthia reported. Road users also report wintry road conditions on the way to Turrach. Due to the announced heavy snowfall, the Villach Alpine Road was closed. There is a risk of aquaplaning on many roads due to the heavy rain.

In Grafenstein (Klagenfurt-Land district), a truck left the lane of the Poggersdorfer Landesstraße (L 87) on Thursday morning and overturned. Because of the salvage work, there were delays in early traffic. The driver was able to be rescued from the vehicle cabin and given first aid by the following drivers. After receiving first aid from an emergency doctor, he had to be taken to the Klagenfurt clinic by the C 11 rescue helicopter with injuries of an unspecified degree.

On Thursday afternoon, several fire brigades had to move out in the Drautal: The driver of a dangerous goods transporter slipped off the B100 in a curve and came to rest on the side of the ditch. The driver was able to free himself and was fortunately unharmed. The cargo must be reloaded by a special team from the forwarding agency. The Drautal Straße B100 was closed for a short time. The Greifenburg, Bruggen, Hauzendorf and Dellach fire brigades were deployed.

snow line is falling

Because during the day the snow line noisy Geosphere Austria could sink down to 600 meters, the emergency services are on alert. The sometimes wet snow could cause trees to fall. Sleet may even be expected in the Klagenfurt Basin in the afternoon and evening. And this forecast also came true on Thursday evening: “At higher altitudes in the Carnic Alps and in the Karawanken there will be 50 to 70 centimeters of snow,” says meteorologist Martin Ortner from Geosphere Austria.

See also Last night two events disturbed public order in the municipality of Jamundí The truck left the roadway and overturned © FF Grafenstein

situation relaxes

Rainfall is expected to decrease on Friday. The clouds will predominate and it will be unstable, especially from Villach eastwards. In Lower Carinthia it can still rain in places and at times well into the morning, above 600 to 1100 meters there will be light snow and in the afternoon there will be a few short, weak rain showers, especially in the south-eastern parts of the country. The day in Upper Carinthia was mostly dry under the weak influence of the north foehn. On Saturday and Sunday it will be changeable, again and again showers have to be expected in places. It won’t be friendlier until Monday, when the maximum daily temperatures will rise again to 14 degrees.