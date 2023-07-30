Carinthian heads embassy in Athens

Rhodes and Corfu have been burning for days. What can the embassy do to help holidaymakers from Austria?

Philipp WASSERMANN: It is always important for us to obtain all available information in order to be able to assess the situation. The first question is: Are Austrians affected? In view of the forest fires on Rhodes and in other areas in Greece, a crisis team was quickly set up by the Foreign Ministry and our team at the Austrian Embassy in Athens and on site on Rhodes was strengthened in order to be able to provide the best possible support for those affected.

