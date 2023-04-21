Carinthian of the day: Marjeta Angerer is a surface designer with depth

As a textile designer, she works a lot with her hands, “It happens automatically,” says Marjeta Angerer: “That’s why I always need something for my head.” Most recently, it was the podcast “Literature Talks from the Pink Salon”: The literary critic Katja Gasser talks to local authors about writing and life away from day-to-day business – the podcast is part of Austria’s Guest of Honor appearance at the Leipzig Book Fair. “When listening to these conversations with the very different authors, a world opened up for me,” Angerer was impressed: “I felt nourished by it.”