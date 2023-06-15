Home » Carinthian pensioner gave scammers 20,000 euros
News

Carinthian pensioner gave scammers 20,000 euros

Carinthian pensioner gave scammers 20,000 euros

Fraudsters are always coming up with new tricks to steal money from their victims. On Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m., an unknown perpetrator pretended to be a prison guard on the phone to a pensioner in Ferlach and informed the victim that her granddaughter had caused a traffic accident. The perpetrator demanded bail in the middle five-digit euro amount. The pensioner was ordered over the phone to a handover location and handed over more than 20,000 euros in cash to a male person.

50,000 euros demanded

Another call from a female person who pretended to be a police officer to a pensioner from Klagenfurt did not cause any damage, since the pensioner did not hand over the required 50,000 euros, but instead reported the incident to the police.

