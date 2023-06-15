Carinthian pensioner gave scammers 20,000 euros

Fraudsters are always coming up with new tricks to steal money from their victims. On Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m., an unknown perpetrator pretended to be a prison guard on the phone to a pensioner in Ferlach and informed the victim that her granddaughter had caused a traffic accident. The perpetrator demanded bail in the middle five-digit euro amount. The pensioner was ordered over the phone to a handover location and handed over more than 20,000 euros in cash to a male person.

50,000 euros demanded

Another call from a female person who pretended to be a police officer to a pensioner from Klagenfurt did not cause any damage, since the pensioner did not hand over the required 50,000 euros, but instead reported the incident to the police.