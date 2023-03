Anyone who has already had a long mandatory break at a young age can no longer be shaken so quickly. Emma Oschmautz (SC Petzen) is no stranger to this feeling. The Carinthian had torn her cruciate ligament and fractured her tibia head during giant slalom training in 2021. “I was only able to ride poles again after almost a year. It was possible to free up a bit, but that was it. It was definitely not an easy time.”