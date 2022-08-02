He died in the last hours in Ovada, Alessandria, Carlo Carlesithe former magistrate whose name has remained inextricably linked to the crime of Novi Ligure.

It was 2001 when Erika De Nardo and Omar Favaro killed Susanna Cassini and Gianluca, respectively the girl’s mother and younger brother. Carlesi, who was 92, was a prosecutor of the Republic in Alessandria at the time: he was among the first to arrive in the house where the tragedy had taken place.

Erika and Omar, twenty years ago the double crime of Novi Ligure February 20, 2021



The chronicles of the time report the bewilderment of the magistrate, with a long activity behind him, in the face of an unprecedented scenario for brutality. He was the first to fully understand the role of the two minors in the affair. Carlesi leaves his wife Teresa. The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow