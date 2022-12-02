“In this scene we see Nicoletta and Marisa, two elderly militants from Val Susa”, says Carlo A. Bachschmidt, director and producer, together with Stefano Barabino and Michele Ruvioli, of the documentary The choice, dedicated to the fight against the Tav, i.e. the high-speed rail section. “Marisa and Nicoletta are among the protagonists of the film, they let us know the valley, the movement and above all the profound reasons for their choice of militancy”.

The documentary, which required ten years of work, was screened at the Turin film festival on November 26th and December 1st. On this Facebook page you can see where it will be screened in the coming weeks, before theatrical release in 2023.

Carlo A. Bachschmidt is an Italian architect and documentary maker, born in Genoa in 1965. He has dedicated a large part of his work to knowing the truth about the events of the G8 summit in Genoa in 2001. He is also the author of the documentary Black blockpresented in 2011 at the Venice International Film Festival.