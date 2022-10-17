The last Valtellinese Alpine survivor of the Russian Campaign died. His name was Carlo Bonini and he had recently celebrated his 100th birthday in the Alpine hut. The man’s death was announced by Gianfranco Giambelli, president of the provincial section of Ana di Sondrio. “He put the” Backpack on the ground “and went on”, commented the president of the local section of the Alpine association.

The story is reconstructed by Marco Belli, from the National Alpine Association of Traona, Bonini’s birthplace, with a memory entrusted to the association’s website. On January 17, 1942, Carlo Bonini, known as Carletto, as soon as he turned 19, was called up for military service in Merano, in the corps of the Alpine troops. Immediately after the oath he was transferred to Almese, in the province of Turin, for training dedicated to those destined for the Russian front. On July 22, 1942, he left for the Caucasus, but was diverted to the war front of the Don River.

He remained in those places until October, then moved further north, about 70km from Moscow, where many Alpini at the front suffered from hunger and cold. On January 17, 1943, the order to retreat arrived and thus began the long march of Carletto and the other thousands in the Russian steppe. The return passed through Minsk then Vienna, Tarvisio and Udine. And finally Traona. On 1 May 1943 he was again called back to military service in Merano. From there he ended up on the Brenner with the task of supervising the trains. On 8 September, the day of the armistice, Carletto and other Alpine troops broke ranks and went home.

“I just have to extend a huge thank you on behalf of everyone, for his immense courage in life, but above all for his immense humanity and dignity, an admirable example for many generations”, wrote Belli. The funeral ceremony will be held in the parish church of Sant ‘Alessandro in Traona on Tuesday 18 October at 10 am.