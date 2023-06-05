Home » Carlo Calenda’s proposal: “Ban social networks under 13”
Carlo Calenda’s proposal: “Ban social networks under 13”

by admin
Next week the secretary of Action, Carlo Calenda, will present a bill that aims to regulate the access of minors to social media.

Inspired by the French model, the intention is to prohibit the use of social networks for children under 13. For those aged between 13 and 15, however, the introduction of parental authorization is proposed.

Carlo Calenda, speaking during the program “Mezz’ora in più” broadcast on Rai Tre, highlighted the need for this legislative measure: “Ours is the party with the highest percentage of young votes, but we cannot fail to intervene on this dimension which is so preponderant”he has declared.

The proposal aims to protect minors from early and often dangerous exposure to social media, a context in which problems related to privacy, the security of personal data and exposure to inappropriate content can emerge.

