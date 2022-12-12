Home News Carlo Cracco and Christmas dishes: “Broth and panettone must not be missing: they are the thread between past and future”
News

Carlo Cracco and Christmas dishes: “Broth and panettone must not be missing: they are the thread between past and future”

by admin
Carlo Cracco and Christmas dishes: “Broth and panettone must not be missing: they are the thread between past and future”

For Carlo Cracco, the symbol of Christmas in Milan “remains the panettone, and it is far from trivial or obvious. In the panettone there is that thread that links past and future, tradition and avant-garde”. In short, a certainty in the world of a cuisine that runs even faster in Milan than elsewhere, measuring itself against the trends of European and world dishes.

See also  After being exposed by the inspection team, Ulan Chabu, Inner Mongolia, rectifies: real estate registration is completed in 3 working days_Sina News

You may also like

Highway Code, the government thinks of fines based...

Fire at the Corrà foundries in Montebelluna

Ice on the tracks, delayed trains in the...

Nevegal, Forcella Aurine and Croce d’Aune warm up...

Maneuver, among the amendments derogation from the jobs...

Morocco’s victories bring joy to the entire Arab...

Rave party decree and Covid vaccine obligation, Licia...

Pardo the globetrotter has its safe landing place...

Genoa and La Spezia, Moroccan fans first party...

Friuli weather forecast 12 December

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy