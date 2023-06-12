Carload of drugs caught – Current News

Bolu Provincial Police Department Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch teams in the city center drug operation made.

According to the information obtained, drugs identified by the 2 vehicles stopped in the city centre.

In searches made with the support of narcotic dogs on 2 vehicles and on 5 people in the vehicles, 203 kilogram 29 gram skunk, 26 kilograms 650 grams of cannabis powder ve 10 thousand 175 lira money captured.

The 5 people who were taken into custody were referred to the courthouse for their procedures at the police station.

5 suspectsWhile 4 of them were arrested and sent to prison for drug trafficking by the court they were brought to, 1 person was subject to judicial control. free left.

Click for Other Current News