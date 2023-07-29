Carlos Antonio Vélez’s reaction to the capture of Nicolás Petro

The reactions to the capture of Nicolás Petro, son of President Gustavo Petro, for alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment have permeated the press this Saturday and has led many characters, beyond the political sphere, to pronounce themselves on the investigation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office for money irregularities during the 2022 presidential campaign.

One of the characters who also expressed himself on the subject was the renowned sports journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez who through his Twitter account launched a strong saber blow against both Nicolás Petro and his father, the head of state Gustavo Petro.

It may interest you: President Petro’s message to his son Nicolás after his capture

“Like father, like son!” said the sports communicator accompanying a press release about the capture of Nicolás Petro and his ex-wife, Daysuris Vásquez. In Barranquilla.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

