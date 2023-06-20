Today, June 19 and at the age of 77, the Quibdo writer Carlos Arturo Caicedo Licona died. At the Normal School of Quibdó and its annex, he did his primary studies and part of his secondary studies, which he finished at the Normal School of Montería. He graduated with a degree in Biology and Chemistry from the Universidad Libre de Bogotá.

He worked as a professor at the Technological University of Chocó. He founded the Saturio newspaper and wrote several books, among which are the following: El Chocó inside, Glosa pasada bajo el fuego yl lluvia, La guerra de Manuel Brico Cuesta, Historia de mi barrio, Jorge Isaacs, his María y sus luchas, Guabina’s will, History of the Enlightenment in Chocó and Colombia, Around the development of Chocó, Why blacks are like this, Conspired, thieves and criminals, Isaac Rodríguez Martínez, Lessons that a black must learn to succeed.

