From the Child Development Center (CDI) of Ciudad Equidad de Santa Marta, Carlos Caicedo attended the hearing to charge charges for irregularities in the contracts for the construction of two of these centers when he was mayor of the city. The current governor of Magdalena pleaded not guilty and attributed the investigation to electoral interests.

“At the hearing we were able to hear the cumbersome intervention of the Prosecutor’s Office, a montage that has no other purpose than to get us out of the public exercise to do a favor to the regional clans that we defeated in Magdalena through the polls,” said Caicedo Omar regarding the third judicial process that faces.

The tenth prosecutor delegated before the Supreme Court of Justice indicated that they identified 19 irregularities and two in the verification of the contractor’s compliance, in the construction of the Equidad and Bonda CDIs that he hired as mayor. With these facts, he accused him of contract crimes without compliance with legal requirements, embezzlement for appropriation in favor of third parties and ideological falsehood in a public document.

The delegate of the Prosecutor’s Office even reproached Caicedo Omar for attending the virtual diligence from one of the places for which he is being investigated. These were intended for the education of local minors, but unlike the governor during the hearing, the beneficiaries had not been able to enter to date.

The governor of Magdalena insisted on pointing out that he was from the CDI Ciudad Equidad, which was equipped and delivered. While the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the delivery deadline had been missed in 2015, resources had been added to the contract for up to 4 billion, which ended in 11 billion in total, to supply works that had not been initially contemplated.

The prosecutor extended the presentation of the accusation for more than five hours, in which he accused Caicedo of allegedly committing the crimes with first degree direct intent, because he allegedly had the understanding of determining the illegality of the contracts, he had been warned of irregularities and still would have promoted them.

Caicedo, during his speech, questioned the exposure of the prosecutor Andrés Palencia Fajardo, because according to him he used “harmful language that crosses the line of imputing charges to the prosecution” that could mislead the magistrate. He pointed out that it was an alleged setup to remove him from office.

“I did not accept the charges, I did not acquiesce and I have pleaded not guilty. This is another accusation based on falsehoods, a desperate act against me with three accusations in less than a week, which seek to expose us to public ridicule and open the way for their electoral partners,” said Caicedo.

Along with the hearing, on the Troncal del Caribe and Vía Alterna al Puerto in the city of Santa Marta, a demonstration was taking place that obstructed traffic in support of Caicedo Omar. There there were clashes with the Esmad that were rejected by the governor.

Caicedo even questioned the commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police, Colonel Adriana Paz, for ordering that the road blockades be prevented, after exhausting the dialogue mechanisms, for which he assured that he did not need authorization. The governor accused her of promoting “violence against citizens, with a whiff of a dictator, going over the National Constitution and her superiors.”

The hearing was suspended after the accusation and a new date will be set to decide the seizure measure to define if the governor will be able to defend himself in freedom, or if, on the contrary, he should be detained to prevent him from influencing the investigation. with Infobae

