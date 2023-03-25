After announcing his separation from the musical group ‘Those of Juancho‘, Carlos Mario Parra introduced what will be his new accordion player.

Is about Edgardo Bolanowith whom the singer aspires to write his new history in Vallenato music, beginning with the new project called ‘At my pace’.

“It is a great pleasure and pleasure for me to introduce ‘El Rey’, my running mate in this musical project, a great human being and an excellent professional”wrote the artist on the Instagram social network, accompanied by a promotional video.

The accordion player, a native of Riohacha, La Guajira, he was crowned in 2022 as Amateur King in the Vallenata Legend Park.

