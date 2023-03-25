Home News Carlos Mario Parra presented his new musical formula
News

Carlos Mario Parra presented his new musical formula

by admin
Carlos Mario Parra presented his new musical formula

After announcing his separation from the musical group ‘Those of Juancho‘, Carlos Mario Parra introduced what will be his new accordion player.

Is about Edgardo Bolanowith whom the singer aspires to write his new history in Vallenato music, beginning with the new project called ‘At my pace’.

“It is a great pleasure and pleasure for me to introduce ‘El Rey’, my running mate in this musical project, a great human being and an excellent professional”wrote the artist on the Instagram social network, accompanied by a promotional video.

The accordion player, a native of Riohacha, La Guajira, he was crowned in 2022 as Amateur King in the Vallenata Legend Park.

Lea: From the Guajira dynasty: Edgardo Bolaño is the new king Fan

See also  The delivery revolution: the kitchen hub is born

You may also like

In the Kyiv region, a woman poisoned her...

Body: first musical album of Jazz ChiriMusic

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. Announces the Mailing and...

The vehicle that hit the barriers in Sakarya...

Clan del Golfo would be responsible for the...

City of Wels honored deserving citizens

The USA is in disaster! The death toll...

They warn of night closures on bridges on...

Transform “Shenzhen Experience” into “Harbin Practice” Harbin New...

Inter-municipal tournament: the Gulf 1 of Bè afédomé...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy