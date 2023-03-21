After 4 years with the accordion player Juancho de la Espriella, Carlos Mario Parra announced that he is separating from the group ‘Those of Juancho’ to write your own story.

In the video posted on his Instagram account, he commented that is ready to start his new stage.

“I was born in the cradle of vallenato, since I was little I grew up listening to this beautiful and beautiful genre that today I have running through my veins”began writing Carlos Mario.

Parra was the Juancho’s musical formula for more than 4 years, with whom he released the first record production called ‘The big challenge’at the end of November 2019.

Later, together with Jorge Clavijo, they released the album ‘Pa’ the tastes the colors’, on October 14, 2022.

“I close a stage very valuable and important in my life and I decide to take a step forward to write my story, a new story. I am ready. And are you ready?”concluded the vallenato artist in the publication.